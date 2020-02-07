WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Illusionist Jason Bishop Performs this Weekend at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts

Illusionist Jason Bishop will bring his show to the Reg Lenna in Jamestown, NY on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. 

JAMESTOWN – Master illusionist Jason Bishop is returning to Jamestown with his new show ‘Straight Up Magic’ at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

Straight Up Magic includes exclusive grand illusions and agile sleight-of-hand magic delivered with Bishop’s wry wit and engaging audience participation. More details for the show are available at the Reg Lenna website.

Tickets to the event begin at $5 for children aged 18 and under and $10 for adults.

For tickets and information call 716.484.7070, visit RegLenna.com or come to the box office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or an hour before showtime.

