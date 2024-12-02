WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Inclement Weather Leads to Area Closings

Inclement Weather Leads to Area Closings

By Leave a Comment

We have some closings to announce for today due to inclement weather including:
– Brocton Central
– Cassadaga Central
– Chautauqua Lake Central Schools
– All Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. sites
– Dunkirk City Schools
– Erie 2 BOCES – Hewes Educational Center in Ashville and LoGuidice Educational Center in Fredonia
– Falconer Central Schools
– Fredonia Central Schools
– Frewsburg Central
– Forestville Central
– Jamestown Community College’s North Campus in Dunkirk
– Jamestown Public Schools and no afterschool activities
– Pine Valley Central
– Ripley Central
– Sherman Central
– Southwestern Central
– SUNY Fredonia
– Westfield Central
– WNY DDSO @ Fredonia
– WNY Urology Assoc. – Dunkirk

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.