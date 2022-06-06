Increased Police Presence set for Ring Elementary Following Non-Credible Threat

Despite a threat made against the school being found to be non-credible, there will be an increased police presence at Ring Elementary School this morning.

Jamestown Public Schools issued a statement saying a fourth grade student sent text messages and video that contained a potential threat to the school. Jamestown Police were notified and determined after an investigation there was no credible threat to the school or any individuals.

The district said they and the police department are continuing to monitor the situation. As a precautionary measure, there will be an increased police presence and additional restrictions on access to Ring Elementary today.