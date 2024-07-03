Independence Day Celebrations Have Begun In Chautauqua County

Independence Day celebrations have already begun across Chautauqua County.

Tonight in Silver Creek, the annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Music event will feature the 2nd Time Around Band performing from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Village Ball Park. Fireworks Night at Borrello Park on Front Street will follow.

The Dunkirk Fourth of July Celebration is taking place today through Saturday, July 6, featuring live music, vendors, and more. Dunkirk’s fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m., Thursday, July 4.

Mayville‘s 4th of July Celebration will kick off with their grand parade down Route 394 starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, followed by a petting zoo, live music, food, games and more at Lakeside Park. Their annual fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m.

Flares And Boats Around Cassadaga Lakes will light up Cassadaga Lakes on Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Fourth of July in Findley Lake features a duck race, boat parade, flare lighting and fireworks on Thursday. Flares will be put around the lake and lit before the fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Bemus Point’s 4th of July Fireworks Show will take place on Thursday, July 4 at 10:00 p.m. from barges in Bemus Bay. The display will be visible from the Village Park, Lakeside Drive, and all around the Village of Bemus Point.

The Lakewood July 4th Summerfest and Fireworks on Thursday, July 4 starts off with the annual Firecracker Run. Vendors will be open on Chautauqua Avenue with live music in the park from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. followed by the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

An annual tradition on Chautauqua Lake, the Light The Lake event will take place Thursday, July 4 at 10 p.m. Lakefront residents are asked to light their flares, which last for a duration of 30 minutes, in an effort to outline the entirety of Chautauqua Lake. Flares are available at local retailers with sales benefiting the Chautauqua Lake Association.