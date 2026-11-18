Infinity Visual and Performing Arts will be celebrating its 28th Birthday with a performance event November 19.

Infinity’s story began in November 1998, when founder Ron Graham, with the support of parents and community leaders, launched the Infinity Performing Arts Project with just seven students taking music lessons in a parent’s living room. The program soon grew under the umbrella of the Arts Council for Chautauqua County, moving from private homes into space at the Arts Council’s downtown Jamestown facility. In 2005, Infinity became an independent nonprofit organization, and the following year, moved into its own space at 115 East Third Street.

Under the leadership of current Executive Director, Shane Hawkins, who joined Infinity in 2003 and assumed her current role in 2009, the organization has expanded beyond music to include visual art, dance, and theater. As participation grew, so did the need for space. In 2014, with the support of local and regional foundations, private donors, and a grassroots fundraising campaign, Infinity moved into its current 14,100-square-foot facility at 301 East Second Street.

Today, Infinity serves more than 1,700 young people annually through private lessons, group classes, performances, and community-based arts education.

Infinity invites the entire community to join its 28th Birthday Party at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19 at the Infinity Center, 301 East Second Street. The evening will feature student performances celebrating the creativity and talent of today’s young artists while honoring the generations of students, families, and supporters who have helped shape Infinity’s story. Community members are encouraged to come out, enjoy the performances, and show their support for an organization that has been part of Jamestown’s arts and youth development community for nearly three decades.

For more information about Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community.