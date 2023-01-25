Infinity Performing Arts Holds Pearl City Clay House Ribbon Cutting

Infinity Performing and Visual Art‘s new venture, Pearl City Clay House, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

Infinity Executive Director Shane Hawkins said while they offer youth programming, they often received requests to offer programming for adults, “For a long-term sustainability plan, Infinity needs to bring in more funds that aren’t grant-based or fundraising. So we thought, why not start something for adults and for families to do together that will help benefit the youth program at Infinity? So, thus the idea for Pearl City Clay House. We’ve had excellent support from funders, both federal, local, and regional, so there’s just a lot of people that went into making this a success.”

Clay House Program Director Debra Eck said a lot of different activities are available at the facility, “Starting from paint your own pottery, and going all the way up to making and firing your own pottery. We also offer workshops in contemporary crafts like felting, or embroidery, or bookbinding, or modern mending.”

Eck said there also is a gallery space that can be rented out for events that includes a kitchen and its own restrooms.

She added they will be doing a special craft for Doors Open this Saturday, January 28 where people can paint a tile or make their own clay fortune cookie.

Pearl City Clay House is located at 220 East Second Street.

For more information, visit pearlcityclayhouse.org

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, Infinity Performing and Visual Arts is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.