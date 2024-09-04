Infinity Seeking Holiday Art Market Vendors

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is looking for vendors for its annual Holiday Art Market.

The market is set to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2024 at the Infinity Center and Pearl City Clay House, both on East Second Street in downtown Jamestown.

The event celebrates the creativity and talent of local visual artists and hand-crafters, offering a unique opportunity to showcase and sell handmade items and fine art just in time for the holiday season.

In addition to vendor booths, the event will feature make-and-take crafts and other arts experiences for children and families.

Interested vendors in hand-made arts and crafts are invited to apply as soon as possible. Registrations will be accepted until all spaces are full. To secure a booth or get more information about the event, visit https://bit.ly/holidayartmarket.

Booth spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.