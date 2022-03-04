Infinity Welcoming Two Instructors

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is welcoming two instructors.

Caitlin Ross will be joining as an Art and Dance Instructor. She recently relocated to the area from Seattle. She received her Bachelor’s in Dance from the University of Washington. During her time at UW, her studies included ballet and contemporary techniques, choreography composition, improvisation, cross-cultural styles, body mechanics, and somatic movement techniques.

In the visual arts, Caitlin’s experience includes drawing, painting, and design. Her primary focus is ceramics, and she produces her own line of porcelain tableware under the name Caitlin Ross Ceramics.

Karen Suber will be changing roles at Infinity to be an Infinite Exploration Instructor.

A lifelong musician, Karen has her board certification in Music Therapy. She has been trained as a pianist, guitar and ukulele, percussion, and vocal training. Karen also is a licensed Music Together™ teacher. After over a decade of teaching Music Together at Infinity, Karen will begin a new chapter as a private instructor.

For more information about Infinity, or to register for lessons with any of the instructor mentors at Infinity, visit infinityperformingarts.org/register.

Infinity is currently offering both in-person and virtual learning options.