Infinity’s Annual Spring Showcase April 26

Submitted photos of Infinity’s 2024 Spring Showcase event, taken by Dana Nordlund Photography

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts will host its Annual Spring Showcase this Saturday.

The concert will take place at 7:00 p.m., April 26 in the Washington Middle School Auditorium.

For more than two decades, Infinity’s Annual Spring Showcase has honored the hard work and creative growth of Infinity’s young musicians and artists. This year’s performance highlights students from across the region who have spent months rehearsing, creating, and collaborating to bring an unforgettable night of youth-led performance to life.

The evening will feature a wide variety of student performances, including rock bands, vocal ensembles, musical theater, and dance, along with visual art and photography displayed in a small gallery at the event’s entrance. Student emcees will guide the audience through the show, offering a glimpse into the energy and enthusiasm that defines Infinity’s learning environment.

Raffle baskets will also be available during the event.

Admission is free for attendees under age 18. More information is available at www.infinityperformingarts.org, or by calling the Infinity Center at (716) 664-0991.

