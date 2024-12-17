Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Found in More Locations In NYS

Spotted Lanternfly has been found in more locations across New York State.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced the invasive, non-native insect has now been found in Albany, Schenectady, Ontario, and Seneca counties.

Spotted Lanternfly feeds on more than 100 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops, such as grapes, that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy. The Department of Ag and Markets is urging residents to report any additional sightings and scrape egg masses, which will help inspectors to assess impacted areas and slow the spread of SLF in New York State.

SLF is an invasive insect that was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been detected in 18 states including New York. New York’s first detection was in the late summer of 2020 on Staten Island. SLF has continued to expand its range in New York State, and in July 2024, the Department confirmed the presence of SLF in Romulus, near the grape-growing region of the Finger Lakes. During the 2024 survey season state inspectors confirmed new populations of SLF in Geneva, Ontario County: Romulus, Seneca County; City of Schenectady, Schenectady County; and Cohoes, Albany County.

As part of the state’s response efforts, the Department’s Division of Plant Industry staff are working diligently with partners and stakeholders to determine the extent of the population in these newly reported areas. By mid-December, it is too late in the season to see adult SLF. However, the Department advises residents of Upstate and Western New York to remain vigilant through the spring, when SLF begin to hatch, and report sightings of SLF by following these steps:

– take a photo,

– collect a sample and place it in a freezer or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer,

– contact the SLF responders and report SLF directly at agriculture.ny.gov/reportslf, and

– after reporting SLF in your area and collecting a sample, kill any additional SLF you see by stepping on it or crushing it.

The Department is also urging any travelers leaving a SLF-infested area to thoroughly inspect vehicles, luggage and gear, and all outdoor items for SLF egg masses. If egg masses are found, travelers should destroy them by scraping them.

SLF feeding can stress plants, making them vulnerable to disease and attacks from other insects. SLF also excretes large amounts of sticky “honeydew,” which attracts sooty molds that may interfere with plant photosynthesis, negatively affecting the growth and fruit yield of plants and negatively impacting agriculture and forest health.

The estimated total economic impact of invasive insects in the United States exceeds $70 billion per year, and if not contained, SLF could have an impact to New York State of at least $300 million annually, mainly to the grape and wine industry, which ranks third in the country in production. SLF also has the potential to significantly hinder quality of life and recreational activities due to the honeydew and the swarms of insects it attracts.

Learn more at https://agriculture.ny.gov/spottedlanternfly.