Investigation Continuing Into Suspicious Death at 118 Price Street

Jamestown Police have provided an update on the suspicious death at 118 Price Street. Police found a woman’s body inside the home following a welfare check on Tuesday afternoon. The results of the autopsy by the Erie County Medical Center are pending due to further tests and toxicology reports.

A search of the home found a .22 caliber rifle inside. 32-year old Geoffrey Ghiandoni, who lives there, is being held and charged with 4th Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon as he has a prior conviction for a felony and is not legally permitted to possess a rifle or shotgun. Investigators do not believe that the rifle was involved in the death of the victim. The name of the female victim is not being released at this time.

The investigation is continuing and the JPD is being assisted by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office, and the FBI in this investigation. The investigation into the circumstances of the victim’s death is continuing and anyone who may have additional info of this situation is asked to contact the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or via the Anonymous Tips Line at 716-483-Tips (8477). All calls will be kept confidential.