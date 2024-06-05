WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Italian American Charity Golf Association Donates $28,000 To Chautauqua Hospice

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care’s Mike Testa and Italian-American Charity Golf Association’s David Munella

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care has announced the Italian-American Charity Golf Association has contributed a third installment of $28,000 towards their $100,000 pledge to the Star Hospice House.

Opened in July 2022, the Star Hospice House is a compassionate extension of CHPC’s Services. It provides comfort and dignity in a home-like setting for those facing life’s final stages. The Star Hospice House is ideal for patients who lack a caregiver at home, have complex medical needs, or simply desire a peaceful environment for their final days.

This year’s Italian-American Charity Golf Association tournament is June 6 through 8 at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

Learn more by visiting https://iacharitygolf.com.

For more information about Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, visit www.chpc.care or call (716) 338-0033.

