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Jackson Center’s ’25 Years Of Asking Questions’ Program To Focus On ‘Who Decides What Justice Looks Like?’

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The Robert H. Jackson Center’s “25 Years of Asking Questions” program will focus on “Who Decides What Justice Looks Like?” this Friday.

The free program takes place from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Featured speaker Jessica H. Kim, former U.S. Special Prosecutor for the Crime of Aggression, will discuss the power and responsibility prosecutors hold when deciding which cases to pursue and what justice requires.

The event is part of the Center’s 25 Years of Asking Questions series, which invites the public into conversations about law, justice, accountability, and civic responsibility.

Information about this program and more is available at RobertHJackson.org/events.

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