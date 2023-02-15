Jackson Day Event Features Hon. Benes Aldana in Warren

A Robert H. Jackson Day event at the Warren County Courthouse will focus on “Trust the System? Overcoming the Underminers.”

The Honorable Benes Z. Aldana, President of The National Judicial College, will be the keynote speaker. He will explore the public’s trust and confidence in the country’s courts, what affects that trust, and what can be done to address challenges.

The program takes place tonight from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A live stream of the event will also be available to those unable to attend in person.

Jackson day is an annual celebration of the life of U.S. Chief Justice Robert H. Jackson, which is held on the third Wednesday of February around his birthday.

The event can be attended in-person at the Courthouse located at 204 Fourth Avenue in Warren, PA.

For those who want to attend the webinar, register at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016748505542/WN_Whu598H1QIavlJKK9zdV4w?blm_aid=127484929

For more information, visit roberthjackson.org