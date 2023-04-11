WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jackson-Taylor Park Splash Pad, Annual Action Plan Meeting Location Changed

The Splash Pad and Annual Action Plan meeting scheduled at Jackson-Taylor Park for 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 has changed locations within the park.

Due to road construction, City of Jamestown officials have moved the Jamestown Department of Development Ward III Annual Action Plan Neighborhood walkthrough and Splash Pad Community Meeting from the pavilion to the site of the former skatepark off of 13th Street.

Residents interested in attending may enter off Washington Street onto 13th Street with parking in the loop next to the old ballfields.

For more information, contact the Department of Development at 716-483-7541.

