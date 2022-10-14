Jamestown AM Rotary Holding Annual Bill Briggs-Tim Grace Fundraiser for Youth Programming

The Annual Bill Briggs-Tim Grace Memorial Football Party to benefit youth programming in Chautauqua County will be held Sunday, October 16.

The Greater Jamestown AM Rotary is hosting the event at Ellicottville Brewing Company in Bemus Point.

Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. Tickets are $45 and include food and drink and the chance to win $1,000 in cash prizes. You do not need to be present to win.

Greater Jamestown AM Rotary purchases coats each year through the Salvation Army’s “Bundle Them Up” program and sponsors the Royal Family Kids Camp at Mission Meadows. With the money raised, Rotary has purchased equipment to implement the First Tee Community Golf Program in collaboration with the YMCA at Ring School, and helped purchase 1,800 backpacks with The Chautauqua Center for students K-12 in Chautauqua County earlier this year.

To purchase tickets please contact any Greater Jamestown AM Rotarian or call 716-485-3933.