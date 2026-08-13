Jamestown American Scandinavian Heritage Foundation Donates Works To JCC

The Jamestown American Scandinavian Heritage Foundation has recently donated the two-volume reference work to Jamestown Community College.

“Swedish Contributions to American Freedom, 1776-1783” as written by noted Swedish-American historian Amandus Johnson. The second volume was sponsored in part by Jamestown resident Earl O. Hultquist (1891-1963), whose legacy lives on through the Jamestown Campus library that bears his family name. The books will be housed at JCC’s Hultquist Library.

Until this donation, the closest available copies were at Cornell University in Ithaca and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, making this a valuable addition for students, faculty, and community.