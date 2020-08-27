Jamestown Announces Workshops, Input Sessions for Five-Year Housing and Urban Development Plan

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Department of Development is seeking public input and expertise as it drafts the City’s Jamestown Five Year United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Consolidated Plan and Annual 2021 Action Plan.

“We are committed to spending plans that are built through public participation and directly address neighborhood needs,” said Crystal Surdyk, Director of Development. “The City of Jamestown welcomes in our fellow residents to help make important decisions on behalf of the community.”

The Five-Year Plan sets priorities for all federal funds received from HUD, including the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, HOME Investment Partnership Programs (HOME) and the Emergency Grant Solutions (ESG) Program. The Annual Action Plan presents specific projects within these programs.

In accordance with COVID-19 safety precautions, two virtual public workshops will be held on:

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6 pm

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 3 pm

Residents can access the meeting by visiting JamestownNY.gov/departments/department-of-development.

The purpose of these public meetings are to assist the Department of Development in gaining a better understanding of the housing, neighborhood, and economic development needs that might be addressed through HUD spending.

Those who are unable to attend these meetings, or don’t have access to technology that would allow them to participate, are invited to submit their comments, in writing, to the Department of Development, Third Floor, Municipal Building, 200 East Third Street, Jamestown, New York, 14701, or via email dod @ jamestownny.gov:, no later than September 25, 2020.

The Jamestown City Council and the subsequent submission of applications to HUD will consider all comments received prior to the formal authorization of the application.