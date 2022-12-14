Jamestown Asking for City Council’s Approval for School Zone Speed Camera Demonstration

The City of Jamestown is asking City Council for approval to do a school zone speed camera demonstration.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said while the city still needs home rule approval from the State Legislature and the Governor to install the cameras to ticket those who speed in school zones, they have another option in the meantime, “TrafficPax has offered to put mobile sensing units in our school zones to get us data on how many cars are actually speeding in school zones. So, it would not be to ticket anyone. It would be to see the number of cars that are actually speeding in school zones. It’s not something we need to do but it’s something that (state) legislators have asked us.”

Sundquist said that data can also help the city determine if they want to move forward with the school zone speed camera program.

In order to do the demonstration, council would need to approve a contract with TrafficPax, LLC for the program. If the city decides to move ahead with the camera program, the service would provide for a $50 fine for anyone speeding ten m.p.h. over the speed limit in a school zone, of which the city will receive $32.

Assemblyman Andy Goodell and State Senator George Borrello are in support of the home rule needed for the program and have brought it forth to the legislature twice before, but it was not acted on in previous state legislative sessions. Sundquist said the representatives hope to get that legislation moved forward in January.