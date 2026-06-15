Jamestown Awarded $10 Million DRI, Falconer Awarded $4.5 million NY Forward Funding

The City of Jamestown has been awarded $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding with the village of Falconer being awarded $4.5 million through the NY Forward program.

This is the second time Jamestown has been awarded this funding from New York State Empire State Development, with the first time being in 2016 during the first round of the program.

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under the Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary state funding, including DRI and NY Forward.

The city’s project theme for the city’s application is the “Core To Shore” initiative that includes projects along the Chadakoin River as well as the downtown core. This “Core to Shore” vision will connect downtown’s commercial, residential and cultural assets with its growing waterfront district.

The village of Falconer has endured a number of setbacks in the last decade including devastating fires that damaged much of its historic downtown core. The Village is working to transform its Main Street corridor into a lively, walkable district filled with new businesses, housing opportunities and inviting public spaces. Local parks, waterfront access and cultural programming help define the Village’s strong sense of place while enhancing quality of life for residents and visitors alike. NY Forward funding will help the Village breathe new life into underutilized spaces, strengthen its downtown economy and enhance community gathering places.

Jamestown and Falconer will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation and will advance the community’s vision for their downtown so that it can leverage and expand upon the state’s investment.

The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.