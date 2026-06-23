Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers

The Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series committee is seeking sponsors and volunteers for this August’s 13-Year-Old World Series.

The committee said the last two days of the series still need buyout sponsors, which could be multiple sponsors and/or individuals. The cost for Tuesday, August 18 is $2,500 which includes four games. The cost for Friday, August 21 playoff games is $2,000.

The committee also is looking for Host Family Ambassadors to serve a regional champion team as the local ambassadors. Host Families help with information on the area, help guide the team during their stay, and be their cheerleaders during the tournament. Diamond Girls are being sought too. This is a volunteer position for 13-year-old girls to serve as an ambassador and participant in the World Series as a local connection. Ambassadors will be announced prior to each game and participate in all World Series events. The event also needs volunteers to help during the tournament play at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park with souvenirs and other items.

This year marks the 21st time Jamestown has hosted a World Series since 1980. This year’s participants will include an International Team representing Puerto Rico.

Those interested in sponsoring a buyout or volunteering should contact Kim Ecklund at (716) 664-0405 or kimberlyecklund@yahoo.com