Jamestown BOE Appoints Next School Superintendent

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown School Board has found the district’s next superintendent.

On Monday night during a remote board meeting, the board approved the appointment of Kevin Whitaker to serve as the next superintendent, replacing Bret Apthorpe, who will be retiring at the end of this month.

Whitaker is currently the Assistant Superintendent for School Improvement & Accountability for the Geneva City Schools in the Finger Lakes region. He’s worked in education for nearly 30 years, starting first as a teacher in Albany and Rochester. He’s also worked as a principal and assistant superintendent and also has experience in staff development and as a national-level consultant.

“I am very pleased with our selection of Dr. Whitaker as our new superintendent,” said Jamestown School Board President Paul Abbott. “Dr. Whitaker’s extensive qualifications and experience will be an asset to our district. We had an extremely deep pool of knowledgeable, accomplished candidates ensuring that we have an exceptional superintendent to be at the helm when our district schools re-open their doors. I would like to thank my entire board for the countless hours dedicated to the selection process, and the New York Leadership Group for their experience and talent in bringing so many impressive candidates for our consideration. I would also like to thank community members for their input and patience during the superintendent search and selection process.”

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as the Jamestown Public Schools superintendent,” said Whitaker. “As a new member of this community, I am eager to become a part of all of the wonderful and diverse aspects of Jamestown and of JPS. Jamestown is a community with a rich athletic and music tradition. I look forward to attending and supporting all of our student activities. For many years, I have been passionate about the unique benefits of small city school districts and especially about serving all students in small city school districts. For me, this is a long-awaited opportunity to engage with the board of education, parents, students, teachers, paraprofessionals, maintenance and custodial personnel, clerical, administrators and community members as well as the diverse and unique populations, interests, supporters and successes of Jamestown. I very much look forward to building lasting relationships and serving the needs of all children.”

Whitaker will officially assume his superintendent duties on July 1.