Jamestown BPU Begins Delivering New Garbage Containers to Customers in May

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities residential Solid Waste customers soon will find that new garbage containers have been delivered to their homes. The distribution of containers will begin May 10th and is anticipated to take three to four weeks to deliver approximately 14,000 containers.

BPU Solid Waste Division Administrative Assistant Gloria Miranda said this is part of a new “Assigned Garbage Container Program,” where BPU-provided garbage containers will be assigned and delivered to each residential Solid Waste account holder,

“It’s basically a 95-gallon container which is a standard size that is used in most cities around the United States. We’ve met with other cities and found what worked for them. It’s large enough that the average family should be able to get all their trash in it and if there’s extra space, be able to put in a pizza box and other miscellaneous things.”

Miranda said the containers have wheels, which should make it easier to maneuver. The containers are the property of the utility company, and are included in the monthly Solid Waste customer charge.

Customers may begin using the containers as soon as they receive them. The program formally starts July 1st.

If needed, customers also may request that an additional BPU-issued garbage container or containers be assigned to their addresses for an extra flat monthly fee by contacting the Garbage Hotline at (716) 661-1651.