Jamestown BPU, Blackstone Advanced Technologies Sign ‘Flex Rate Agreement’

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities and Blackstone Advanced Technologies have signed a “Flex Rate Agreement.”

This contract is focused on providing a lower electric rate to high-usage industrial customers. The company is located on Blackstone Avenue in the City.

The Flex Rate plan, also known as a Service Class (SC)-6 agreement, is an extension of a one-year pact executed originally for the 2024 calendar year. The company met all of the metrics required to maintain this flexible industrial rate, so the Jamestown BPU Board approved a three-year contract extension at its November meeting. The new three-year contract took effect on January 1, 2025, and expires on December 31, 2027.

The BPU’s Flex Rate Program is an economic development tool used by the utility to assist local industrial companies. The program offers slightly reduced electric costs in exchange for a manufacturer’s pledge to invest in its local facility and workforce.

Blackstone Advanced Technologies President Heather Turner said the company has made capital investments totaling more than $2.9 million. These investments include the installation of a state-of-the-art Trumpf Laser, new ovens, a paint rack system, upgrades to the compressor system, and a Cincinnati Press Brake.

In addition, Turner said the company continues expanding its workforce and increasing the number of employees on the second shift.

Blackstone Advanced Technologies is a sheet metal fabricator that makes components for military, transportation and industrial customers. Some of their largest customers are Wabtec, Mitsubishi, Vapor Stone Rail, General Dynamic and Saft Battery.