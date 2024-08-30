Jamestown BPU Closed For Labor Day Holiday

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed on Monday, September 2, in observance of Labor Day.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on that day.

Due to the holiday, Monday’s regular garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Tuesday, September 3. In the same way, Tuesday’s collection will be delayed until Wednesday; Wednesday’s collection will be moved to Thursday; Thursday’s collection will be moved to Friday; and Friday’s collection will be moved to Saturday, September 7.

The Yard Waste Site, located at 1001 Monroe Street, will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, even though it is the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Site will be open as usual from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, but will be closed on Saturday, September 7, to allow for Saturday garbage and recycling collection.

Customers may call 716-661-1640 during non-business hours to report trouble for all BPU Divisions. During regular business hours, they may call BPU Customer Service at 716-661-1660.