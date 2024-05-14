Jamestown BPU Electric Division Receives Safety Award

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ Electric Division has been recognized by the American Public Power Association.

The division earned the APPA Gold Status Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2023.

More than 160 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards for 2023. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records and the overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2023. The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker hours during 2023, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years. The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.