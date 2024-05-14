WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown BPU Electric Division Receives Safety Award

Jamestown BPU Electric Division Receives Safety Award

By Leave a Comment

Employees of the BPU Electric Division Transmission and Distribution Department are pictured in front of a line truck

The Jamestown Board of Public UtilitiesElectric Division has been recognized by the American Public Power Association.

The division earned the APPA Gold Status Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2023.

More than 160 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards for 2023. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records and the overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2023. The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker hours during 2023, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years. The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.