Jamestown BPU Offices Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities offices will be closed on Monday, January 20, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The Customer Service Office will reopen for business at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21.

Garbage and recycling will be picked up on its regular weekly schedule with no collection changes.

Customers who need to pay bills on the holiday may pay online at www.jamestownbpu.com.

Customers also may leave checks or money orders (no cash) after hours in drop-off boxes located in the BPU Customer Service Office parking lot down the D driveway, 92 Steele Street; outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza; and inside the vestibule of the Jamestown Police Department entrance on Second Street.

For reports of trouble in all BPU Divisions after business hours, customers may call 716-661-1640.

During business hours, utility trouble may be reported to 716- 661-1660.