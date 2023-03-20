Jamestown BPU Seeking Comment on Microgrid Grant Application

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is seeking public comment on the development of a microgrid.

The BPU is applying for a grant through the U.S. Department of Energy to develop the grid that would serve core customers and provide a high level of reliability and resilience during times when power interruptions are outside of the utility’s control.

The proposed microgrid system would use the BPU’s existing gas turbine, its network of underground circuits, the district heating system and the addition of a black start battery storage system. In addition, the BPU, through the Beneficial Electrification League, is participating in a separate joint application to the DOE to progress smart grid initiatives involving remote fault indication and automatic sectionalizing.

The BPU is providing two opportunities for the public to learn more about the grant applications and provide time for comments. A virtual public meeting will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 23.

Participants must register for that meeting in advance at: https://bit.ly/JBPUmicrogridmtg. The proposed grant projects will be briefly reviewed by BPU staff and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions.

The second public comment will take place at the utility’s regular monthly Board Meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 27, in the Board Room of the BPU Operations Center, Floor 2, 92 Steele Street, Jamestown.

All comments in both sessions will be limited to five minutes in length. Those who wish to comment on the proposed grants but are unable to attend the virtual meeting may send a brief email with comments by March 28 to: businessdev@jamestownbpu.com.