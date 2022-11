The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ board meets today to vote on the water and wastewater budget.

While there is no rate increase for 2023 for the Wastewater budget, the water division’s proposed budget includes a 3% rate increase.

The meeting takes place at 4:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the BPU Operations Center at 92 Steele Street.

The meeting also will be livestreamed for the first time at www.jamestownbpu.com/live.