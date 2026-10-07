Jamestown BPU’s Communications Coordinator To Retire After 20 Years Of Service

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities’ Communications Coordinator will retire in November after 20 years of service.

Becky Robbins came to the BPU after four years at the Robert H. Jackson Center, where she worked as the director of development and in public relations. In her years at home with children, she worked as part-time executive director of the WCA Foundation, Inc., and as a freelance grants writer.

BPU General Manager Kris Sellstrom said, “Becky has helped tell the BPU’s story for 20 years, always keeping our customers and community at the heart of her work. Her warmth, dedication and pride in her co-workers have strengthened the connection between the BPU and the people we serve. We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her a wonderful retirement with her husband Dale and their family.”

In the community, Robbins is a member of the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation Board of Directors and previously served on the Carnahan-Jackson, Gebbie and WCA Foundation boards. She was the Secretary of the Chautauqua Foundation. She is a member of the Chautauqua Cemetery Board and of the Greater Jamestown Noon Rotary Club.

St. Susan Center honored her this year by establishing the annual Rebecca Robbins Community Partner Award, presented “in recognition of exceptional dedication to community partnership, compassion and service.” Robbins operated the yearly BPU’s “Cents for St. Susan” campaign to raise funds for the soup kitchen.

Robbins co-founded a Jamestown Communicators Group and trained in the Chautauqua Leadership Network. She formerly volunteered as president of the Jamestown Girls Club, public relations chair for both the Jamestown Concert Association and the Busti Historical Society and is a former vice president for public relations of the Southern Chautauqua County United Way. She is an associate member of The Creche, Inc.

Robbins is married to Attorney Dale Robbins. The couple lives in Jamestown and has three grown children and five grandchildren.