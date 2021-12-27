Jamestown BPU’s Health & Wellness Program Recognized by American Heart Association

The American Heart Association has awarded the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities’ Health and Wellness Program its Silver Recognition.

More than 450 organizations nationwide have been recognized this year by the AHA which advocates for health and well-being at work where many people spend most of their active time.

Recognition designations are determined by the degree to which organizations adhere to science-based best practices for programs and policies that promote well-being, including encouraging physical activity and healthy eating choices, awarding and distinguishing healthy behaviors and fostering social support for employees.

The BPU’s program includes such aspects as biometric screening, lunch and learns on various topics of health, wellness corners, flu clinics and recipe exchanges. Central to the program is the earning of “wellness points” awarded for preventative medical appointments, exercise, vaccinations and wellness challenge participation. In the past, employees organized activities such as Safety and Wellness Fairs, a hiking club, Weight Watcher classes and carotid artery screening.

Previously in 2021, the BPU program was named 44th out of 100 companies named to the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America sponsored by Springbuk. This competition also is based on a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical and wellness companies.