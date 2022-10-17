Jamestown BPU’s Retool ’22 Climate Tech Conference Kicks Off

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ Retool ’22 Climate Tech Conference kicks off today.

The conference on Monday features afternoon visits to Chautauqua Institution and Robert H. Jackson Center with the full slate of panels, guest speakers, and other activities taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Northwest Arena in downtown Jamestown.

The three-day conference will feature industry leaders speaking about market opportunities that exist in climate technology, innovative ideas already being implemented in new business ventures and financial and technical resources available to support business development.

Representatives from secondary and higher educational institutions also will address new careers and workforce training.

Keynote speakers include Clint Wilder, a best-selling author and analyst who has covered the clean energy and climate tech industries for nearly two decades. He is the co-author of two books: The Clean Tech Revolution: The Next Big Growth and Investment Opportunity, and Clean Tech Nation: How the U.S. Can Lead in the New Global Economy. Wilder will give his keynote address at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, October 18 on Rink A at the Northwest Arena.

John Ellis, best-selling author, software expert and former global technologist with Ford Motor Company, will present an address on opportunities and advancements in supply chain manufacturing and the transportation industry. He is Ellis & Associates’ Managing Director and is an expert in new and emerging transportation technology and how it is changing the way cities, airports and transportation authorities manage public spaces. Ellis is scheduled to give his keynote address at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, October 19.

The Retool’22 Conference is expected to bring over 200 manufacturers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and educators to Jamestown.

A full schedule and registration information for the conference is available at jamestownbpu.com.