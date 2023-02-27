Jamestown Chamber of Commerce To Hold ‘Salute To The Finest’ Ceremony

The Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce will hold its “Salute to the Finest” recognition ceremony tonight.

The annual event recognizes some of the local businesses, individuals, and organizations that make a difference in the community.

Awards will be presented to the following:

New Business of the Year – Southern Sails Junk Removal

Restaurant of the Year – Tim Hortons of Jamestown & Olean

Retailer of the Year – Everyday’s True Value

Service to Humanity Award – Patrick Smeraldo

Legacy Award – The Post-Journal

Pride of Jamestown Award – Chuck DeAngelo

Business of the Year – D & S Glass Service