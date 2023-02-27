Jamestown Chamber of Commerce To Hold ‘Salute To The Finest’ Ceremony

The Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce will hold its “Salute to the Finest” recognition ceremony tonight.
The annual event recognizes some of the local businesses, individuals, and organizations that make a difference in the community.
Awards will be presented to the following:
New Business of the Year – Southern Sails Junk Removal
Restaurant of the Year – Tim Hortons of Jamestown & Olean
Retailer of the Year – Everyday’s True Value
Service to Humanity Award – Patrick Smeraldo
Legacy Award – The Post-Journal
Pride of Jamestown Award – Chuck DeAngelo
Business of the Year – D & S Glass Service
Leave a Reply