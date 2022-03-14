Jamestown Chamber ‘Salute to the Finest’ Awards Ceremony Tonight

The Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce’s “Salute to the Finest” award ceremony is tonight.

The event pays tribute to local businesses and organizations that are making a difference in the local community through service, filling vital needs, or by helping to create the unique flavor of the city by providing unique and special merchandise, foods, or other products.

This year’s award recipients are:

– New Business of the Year, ART Cloth + Craft;

– Young Business Leader of the Year, Linnea Carlson;

– Manufacturer of the Year, Support Enterprises;

– Restaurant of the Year, HotSpot Café;

– Retailer of the Year, Dot’s Gift Boutique;

– Service to Humanity Award, UPMC Chautauqua;

– Pride of Jamestown Award, Roger Tory Peterson Institute;

– Legacy Award, Lind Funeral Home;

– and Business of the Year, Shults Auto Group.