Jamestown City Council Approves Labor Contract for Public Works, Parks Employees

Jamestown City Council has approved the labor contract for Public Works and Parks employees.

The contract for AFSCME Local 418 covers January 1st, 2022 through December 31st, 2025. It includes a 2.5% wage increase in the first three years with a 2.75% increase in 2025.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said health insurance contributions will rise from 23% to 24% the first two years then to 25% in 2025, “In addition, the deductibles on the traditional plan have now been put in line with most of our management deductibles in other units. It will go up during the contract to $400 for a single deductible, $800 for a family. And then by 2025, it will be $500 for a single, $1,000 for a family.”

The contract also standardizes overtime and sick leave policies. Council approved a new contract with CSEA employees in September, leaving the Administrative management group’s contract to be approved before it expires at the end of 2021, as well as contracts for Police and Fire employees’ who are out of contract.

Council also approved accepting a $6,195 dollar grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to put video surveillance cameras in Dow Park. There had been requests for cameras in that park following the theft of a statue and vandalism of the Underground Railroad Tableau this summer.

A resolution on the Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan was tabled until the Planning Commission could vote on the proposal at its November meeting. Council President Tony Dolce said the commission did not have a quorum at its October meeting and, thus, couldn’t vote on the plan this month.