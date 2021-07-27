Jamestown City Council Approves Syringe Disposal Proposal, Hiring School Resource Officer

Jamestown City Council has approved an agreement with HOPE Chautauqua to obtain 10 sharps containers for syringe disposal. Council President Tony Dolce said the disposal units can be moved around, “Try them in different locations along the Riverwalk, or points downtown, or certain areas where they’re seeing a high concentration of needles that are out there.. Around the school, and around Jamestown High School in the back and on the Riverwalk and towards McCrea Point and some of the other parks areas where there’s a lot of children and a lot of activity.”

Dolce said he’s personally seen a lot of needles along the Riverwalk. The medical waste disposal would be covered by New York State for one year.

Council approved hiring a School Resource Officer in the Jamestown Police Department. Jamestown Public Schools will reimburse the city for ten months of the officer’s salary, with the city being responsible for $22,059 for the remaining two months. Council Member-At-Large Jeff Russell commented that JPS had previously not funded any School Resource Officer positions in their budget due to not knowing how COVID-19 related hardships would affect that. The school district still needs to finalize the agreement with the City.

Council also approved a local law amending the City Charter to change the rebate rates for sidewalk repairs from $1 a square foot to $3 a square foot.