Jamestown City Council Asked To Look At Limiting Number Of Cats Allowed In Homes

A landlord has requested Jamestown City Council look at expanding the current limit on the number of dogs allowed in a residence to include cats.

Robin Persaud of Lakewood, speaking to the City Council Housing Committee, said that while there is a City ordinance that only allows up to three dogs in a residence, there is no language dictating how many cats or small animals are allowed in a house or an apartment, “Just finding as a landlord (with) newly acquired purchases in May since I came to the city that there’s a lot of residents that would enjoy a better quality standard of living if we reduced the amount of animals, especially cats, in their homes. I have an individual that has seven cats and two dogs in a two-bedroom apartment in a multi-family unit. It’s an unbearable situation and it’s an unhealthy situation for my maintenance staff, myself, the residents, and the neighboring tenants.”

Persaud said the issue he’s experiencing with tenants is that the pets are being classified as “emotional support animals” and his attorney told him that animals with this designation have almost as much legal standing as a certified service animal. He said another issue he’s had is that tenants will remove the animals that are not allowed following a court hearing, but then bring the animals back after.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said while landlords legally have the right to inspect or enter a unit with appropriate notice, New York State also will be requiring lead inspections of rental units combined with the city’s rental inspection program. She said this would be another way for a landlord to inspect inside rental units to see if there are any issues in regards to the tenant lease agreement or with City Housing Code.

Council President Tony Dolce said expanding the ordinance regarding number of dogs to include cats could be difficult because only dogs are licensed in the city of Jamestown.

The village of Falconer is the closest municipality that has anything on the books regarding the number of cats allowed in a residence. Village Mayor Jim Jaroszynski said the code allows for two dogs and two cats per residence, with owners being able to apply for a special permit to exceed that number.