Jamestown City Council Begins Reviewing $28 Million ARP Plan

Jamestown City Council will begin their review of the master plan on how to spend over $28 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding for the City.

Four public input sessions as well as meetings with local businesses and organizations were held on the draft plan this summer. The plan being presented to Council tonight includes several changes as a result of that input, including the “Housing & Mental Health” category being renamed “Healthy Communities & Neighborhoods,” with funding increased from $2 million to $5 million.

The “Water, Sewer, and Broadband” category had funding reduced from $5 million to $2 million in anticipation of more federal funding for infrastructure priorities.

Also, on the work session agenda for tonight, the Public Safety Committee will discuss Trick-or-Treating hours in the City of Jamestown.

The City Council work session begins at 7:30pm in the 3rd Floor Conference Room and is open to the public. It also will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.