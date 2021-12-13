Jamestown City Council To Act on Budget Vetoes

Jamestown City Council is holding a special voting session tonight to deal with seven vetoes issued by Mayor Eddie Sundquist.

Six of the vetoes by Sundquist are to restore budget cuts or eliminations made by Council, including

– $18,538 for increased wages for the City Clerk and City Comptroller management positions,

-$6,000 to the Jamestown Human Right’s Commission for a diversity festival

– $9,950 in the Mayor’s travel, education and stationary budget

– $10,000 to the building maintenance budget

– and $10,000 to the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency

Sundquist said in his veto statement that the 7th veto of the $643,568 dollar fund balance is so that Council may amend the budget by pulling more money from the fund balance to cover any vetoes they do not override.

If council choose not to override any vetoes, the 2022 budget would increase by $71,445 dollars. The tax levy, which was set by Council in their budget vote, would not be affected.

The special voting session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.