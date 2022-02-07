Jamestown City Council to Appoint Ward 5 Representative

Jamestown City Council will hold a special voting session tonight to appoint the new Ward 5 Council member.

City Council President Tony Dolce and Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced that William Reynolds III will replace Republican Grant Olson.

Reynolds had previously served as the North Harmony Town Supervisor from 1989 to 2004. He also was the Bemus Point‘s DPW Streets Superintendent from 2011 to 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Reynolds served as a Jamestown Police Detective form 1984 until his retirement in 2004.

He also has been the Director of the American Legion, Post 1286; Vice President and Trustee of the Lakeview Cemetery Association, and was previously a past President the Fenton Historical Society.

Reynolds lives in Jamestown with his wife, Deborah, and has four adult children.

The voting session will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Council Chambers.