Jamestown City Council to Review Equipment Purchase Requests, New SRO Request

Jamestown City Council will review $1.26 million in equipment purchases for DPW and Parks using American Rescue Plan funds at its work session tonight.

One resolution call for replacing a salt spreader truck, a plow/dump truck, a street sweeper, utility tractor/sidewalk plow for a total of $890,000 for the Department of Public Works.

The resolution for Parks includes replacing a dump truck, bucket truck, tractor with loader bucket, and an excavator/trencher for $370,000. Both departments say the equipment needs to be replaced due to safety, high maintenance and repair costs; and obsolescence.

Council will review a request to suspend the hiring freeze and hire an additional School Resource Officer. The Jamestown Public Schools district has requested JPD provide an additional SRO who would be placed at the middle schools.

JPS would reimburse the city $109,684 for the ten months the Resource Officer works for the district, with the city being responsible for $21,936 to cover the two summer months when school isn’t in session.

Council also will review a resolution from the Jamestown Fire Department to purchase 40 radio receivers from Eagle Radio Technologies for $13,968. The staff report said the department uses radio receivers, or pagers, for rapid recall of off-duty firefighters in cases of extreme emergency. This purchase will replace the obsolete pagers with a new receiver. The funds will come from the leftover Fiscal Year 2021 Fire Department Contractual and Equipment Funds.

The Housing Committee will receive a presentation of the 2021 year-end report as well as an update on demolitions.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:45 p.m. with other committee meetings at 7 p.m. The full work session begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Third Floor Conference Room of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed as well.