Jamestown City Council to Review Proposals to Fund Tree of Heaven Eradication, Emergency Alert System

The Jamestown City Council‘s work session goes on the road to Ring Elementary School tonight.

Council will hold its meeting in the Ring School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. with committee meetings taking place at 6:30 p.m. for Housing in the Auditorium, and 7:00 p.m. for Public Safety in the Auditorium, Finance in the School Library, and Public Works in the Faculty Room.

On the agenda is a resolution to use $17,760 in American Rescue Plan funds to contract with the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy to eradicate the invasive Tree of Heaven from the banks of the Chadakoin River.

Council also will review resolutions to suspend the hiring freeze to replace Comptroller Ryan Thompson who is resigning as well as hire a Deputy Comptroller.

Also, the annual action plan to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the city to receive $1,144,750 in Community Development Block Grant and $397,507 in HOME program funds will be reviewed.

A final public hearing on the city’s action plan will be held before the Monday, June 27 Voting Session.

A resolution to contract with AlertMedia in the amount of $4,902 for a city-wide emergency alert program will be considered. The alert system would allow residents to sign up for mobile alerts of their choosing and the system could be used to send mass alerts to all city employees in the event of an emergency at a City facility.

And the shared services agreement between the City and Jamestown Public Schools to plow sidewalks also will be formally discussed.

The meetings are open to the public with the full work session livestreamed on jamestownny.gov