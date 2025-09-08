Jamestown City Council To Review Request To Hire 8 Matrons For City Jail

Jamestown City Council will review a request to hire up to eight women matrons to work in the City Jail.

According to the staff report, New York State has mandated that police departments must have women employees, also known as matrons, present in the Jamestown City Jail every time a woman is brought into the facility. The Jamestown Police Department does not currently employ matrons. The report said the matrons would be on-call employees and would only work when a woman is in the City Jail. The wage would be $20 per hour. Funding for these positions is not included in the 2025 Budget.

Council also will review a resolution to accept a $20,000 New York State Discovery grant.

The funding was provided to the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office with the Jamestown Police Department received a sub-award. According to the staff report, the funding will be used in the Detective Bureau’s Evidence Unit to help with administrative support, including costs of staff and personnel; computers, hardware, and operating software; data connectivity; development of training materials; staff training; overtime costs; litigation readiness; and pre-trial services and supervision.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.