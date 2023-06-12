Jamestown City Council to Review Resolution to Hire Contractor For Affordable Internet Program, North Main Street Viaduct Project Proposal

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution that would hire a contractor to get the word out about a federal affordable internet program.

The City was awarded $150,000 through the Federal Communications Commission to hire a communications outreach coordinator to inform the community of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price. Most Jamestown families are eligible for assistance, and nearly all Internet Service Providers are signed up for the discount.

According to the staff report, the communications outreach position will be on a contractual basis with no cost to the City after the grant funding has been exhausted in 2 years.

Council will hear about a proposal to make improvements to the North Main Street viaduct.

The staff report said a proposed project would install lighting, furnishings and public art in the underpass area along North Main Street. The goal is to improve access between downtown, the Riverwalk Trail, and Brooklyn Square commerical district.

The city also hopes the improvements will make the area more attractive to potential developers. While costs for lighting are still forthcoming, the staff report said that up to $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds would be requested for the design and implementation of the project.

The Housing Committee, which meets at 6:030 p.m. tonight, will hear a discussion on the City Charter related to small livestock.

Other committees will meet at 7:00 p.m. with the full work session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livedstreamed on jamestownny.gov.