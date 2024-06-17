Jamestown City Council To Review Resolution to Hire Firefighters, Six Special Event Requests

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution at their work session tonight to hire four new firefighters.

The four new recruits would replace two firefighters who have resigned and two others who retired.

Council also will review a contract with Simmers Crane Design & Services of Tonawanda for a new crane for the Washington Street Fleet Maintenance Building. The crane would be part of day-to-day operations with unloading deliveries, lifting of vehicle/parts for repairs, placing dump boxes, and installing plow blades. The cost is $99,954 and would be paid for through 2024 BAN monies.

The Public Safety Committee will review and vote on six special event applications. These applications include:

– A Dios con Nosostros church event to be held on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Jackson-Taylor Park.

– The St. James Italian Festival which will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, closing off the corner of Allen and Institute Streets.

– The World Series of Wheels on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Bergman Park.

– The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival that will be held from Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 4, 2024 in downtown Jamestown

– The Downtown Jamestown Cruise-In set for Friday, August, 9, 2024 in downtown Jamestown.

– A City Wide Kick Ball Tournament to be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Bergman Park.

– And the Whirlybird Block Party to be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 d at the Wintergarden Plaza.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall.

All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.