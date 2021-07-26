Jamestown City Council to Vote on Syringe Disposal Program, Hiring SRO,

The Jamestown City Council will vote on an agreement with HOPE Chautauqua to obtain 10 sharps containers for syringe disposal. The medical waste disposal would be covered by New York State for one year.

Council also will vote to accept funding for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination, or GIVE program. This state program includes funding of $72,221. That goes toward a Crime Analyst position and also funds overtime for officers working in conjunction with other GIVE partners, including the District Attorney’s office, Parole, Probation, and New York State Police.

Under old business, Council will vote on a local law amending the City Charter to change the rebate rates for sidewalk repairs from $1 a square foot to $3 a square foot.

Under new business, Council will review and act on a $10,000 grant agreement with the Preservation League of New York State to complete a Cultural Resources Survey of the Park West Neighborhood. The work will be completed by Clinton Brown Company Architecture, PC.

Council also will act on suspending the hiring freeze to hire a School Resource Officer in the Jamestown Police Department. The pre-file for the meeting noted that while the Jamestown Public School District had previously discontinued funding for the School Resource Officer positions, partial funding for one officer at Jamestown High School has now become available through the district. JPS will reimburse the City for $109,479, covering ten months of the cost for a police officer. The City will be responsible for $22,059 in costs during the two summer months when the SRO will work at the Jamestown Police Department.

The voting session takes place at 7:30pm tonight in City Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.