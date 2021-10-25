Jamestown City Council to Vote on Union Contract, Grant for Cameras in Dow Park

Jamestown City Council will vote on the contract for Parks Laborers tonight.

The contract for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees , or AFSCME, Council 66, Local 418, is for a period covering January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025. Mayor Eddie Sundquist had expressed he hopes to bring all outstanding union contracts before council for approval before the end of the year.

Council also will vote to accept a $6,195 dollar grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to put video surveillance cameras in Dow Park. The grant was awarded due to the city wanting to increase monitoring of the park after the Underground Railroad Tableau had a statue stolen and was vandalized with hate speech this summer.

Council also will vote on the Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan, which will have a public hearing for comments at 7pm in Council Chambers.

And budget hearing sessions will start the evening at 5:30pm. The remaining departments to report out to council include City Clerk, Treasurer, Assessor, Comptroller, Information Services, Corporation Counsel, Department of Development, and Fenton History Center. The budget sessions will be held in the 3rd Floor Conference room.

The voting session is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm in Council Chambers. All are open to the public.