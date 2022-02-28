Jamestown City Council Voting Session Includes Resolution for Property Revaluation

Jamestown City Council will vote on a number of American Rescue Plan funded projects, including a property revaluation, tonight.

The revaluation will be the first one done in 16 years at a cost of $285,000. City Assessor Lisa Volpe had informed council members that if the city waits until next year to do the reval, the cost goes up an additional $400,000. It cost Jamestown $1 million the last time a property revaluation was completed in 2006.

Other American Rescue Plan funded projects to be voted on include spending $180,000 for new playground equipment at Nordstrom Park as well as the construction of a handicapped accessible path to the playground; $30,000 to purchase ball field surface material to reconstruct six city softball and baseball fields; $14,000 for new hand dryers in city park restrooms; and $30,000 for the purchase and installation of new signs for the City Parks system.

Also, council will vote to suspend the hiring freeze to hire four firefighters to fill vacancies in the fire department and to hire a parks laborer to fill a vacancy due to retirement.

Under new business, there are four resolutions to approve $3.95 million in American Rescue Plan economic development funds toward small business grant programs, equipment and machine upgrades; building and property infrastructure improvements; and information technology improvements.

The City Council voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed online as well.