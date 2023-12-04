Jamestown City Council Work Session Set for Dec. 4

Any vetoes to the amendments of the 2024 City Budget must be presented to Jamestown City Council tonight.

However, Mayor Eddie Sundquist stated after Council approved the budget on November 27 that while he has concerns about the cuts to salary increases for appointed department heads, it’s unlikely that he’ll be issuing any vetoes.

Council’s work agenda is rather light with primarily routine resolutions including setting the council meeting schedule for 2024.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full council work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor police training room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.