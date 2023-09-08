Jamestown Community College Adding Meditation Rooms to Campuses

Jamestown Community College is adding meditation rooms to all of its campuses to enhance the college’s integrated wellness initiative.

The Counseling and Career Center worked to create the softly-lit mediation rooms that will offer aromatherapy, weighted blankets, calming music, and other meditative activities to help reduce stress and learn healthy coping strategies. These rooms are open at the Cattaraugus County Campus at the Counseling and Career Center located in College Center, and in the Lounge Room in the Main Building at the North County Center in Dunkirk. A similar space is expected to open on the Jamestown Campus later in the fall semester.

Center staff help students learn more about themselves through self-assessment, guided problem solving, goal setting, and big-picture life conversations. The department is also a resource for JCC faculty and staff, able to point others in the direction of resources available for them and their students.

For more information about the Career and Counseling Center, visit sunyjcc.edu/mentalhealth.